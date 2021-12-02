Child allegedly grabbed by neck in street

Picture: PETER MOURANT. (32173340)

According to the force, a member of the public claims they saw the incident allegedly occur outside Star Stores on Colomberie last Saturday (27 November) at 7.30pm.

A man and woman were reportedly with two children – aged approximately nine and ten-years-old – when the man allegedly grabbed one of the children by the neck and held them against a wall.

Afterwards, the force says, the woman and two children reportedly walked off towards Howard Davis Park. The man who allegedly grabbed the child's neck reportedly left with another woman and walked off in the direction of Snow Hill.

It is thought that all of those involved are known to each other.