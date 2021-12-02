Child allegedly grabbed by neck in street

By Ed TaylorNewsPublished:

A MAN allegedly grabbed a child by the neck and held them against a wall in a St Helier street last weekend, the States police have said.

Picture: PETER MOURANT. (32173340)
Picture: PETER MOURANT. (32173340)

According to the force, a member of the public claims they saw the incident allegedly occur outside Star Stores on Colomberie last Saturday (27 November) at 7.30pm.

A man and woman were reportedly with two children – aged approximately nine and ten-years-old – when the man allegedly grabbed one of the children by the neck and held them against a wall.

Afterwards, the force says, the woman and two children reportedly walked off towards Howard Davis Park. The man who allegedly grabbed the child's neck reportedly left with another woman and walked off in the direction of Snow Hill.

It is thought that all of those involved are known to each other.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the States police on 612612 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News
Ed Taylor

By Ed Taylor

Journalist@jepnews

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News