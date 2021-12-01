Parking charges are to rise... but the amount is a secret

THE cost of parking in government car parks is due to rise next year, it has been confirmed, but the exact increase is to remain a secret.

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32157913)
Following questions from the JEP, officials say the figure must remain confidential to ensure that Islanders do not ‘bulk-buy paycards’ before the rise is implemented.

Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis authorised the price rise about two weeks ago through a ministerial decision, which also does not specify exactly when the increase is due to come into force.

Within the report it says: ‘The additional income as a result of the 2022 increases to parking fees and charges will be used to meet the increasing costs of running the function [car parks].

‘As a trading operation, Jersey Car Parking must generate sufficient funding to meet increased operational costs, including staff pay awards, building maintenance and running costs.’

Ed Taylor

Ed Taylor

