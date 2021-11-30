Border testing reintroduced for non-Common Travel Area arrivals

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (32154376)

The announcement was made during a government press conference held today amid the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Island and the concerns around the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Arrivals testing for passengers outside the Common Travel Area will include vaccinated individuals.

Anyone wishing to avoid the process by showing proof of a negative PCR test taken before arriving into Jersey will still be able to do so.

While there have been no confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the Island, any direct contact of a positive Omicron case will be required to self-isolate for ten days and will undergo an enhanced testing process – which is yet to be confirmed – but is most likely to include a PCR test on day zero and ten, as well as regular lateral-flow tests throughout the isolation period.

The Island will also align itself with advice issued by the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation in order to widen the eligibility for Covid-19 vaccination. The period between receiving a second dose of a Covid-19 registered vaccine and eligibility for a booster dose will reduce from six months to three months. Booster doses will also be available for Islanders aged 18-39.

Meanwhile, 12 to 15-year-olds will be be offered a second dose and those who are severely immunosuppressed will be offered a fourth dose, three months after their first booster jab.