What’s On diary is back to inform JEP readers

Picture: Genuine Jersey (32091272)

The listings played an important part in informing readers of events and entertainment taking place each week and have been missed by contributors and readers. The different sections included subjects ranging from exhibitions and shows, to pubs and clubs, charity events, car boots and book clubs. As safety restrictions are easing and more events are beginning to appear on the arts and entertainment calendar it was decided that this is the right time to restart the diary.

JEP editor Andy Sibcy said: ‘We are looking forward to re-introducing the listings and hope that once again it will be an invaluable source of information for our readers. And with Christmas coming up it will be a handy guide to festive events that people are holding, or would like to go to. I also understand that many charities in particular have struggled throughout the pandemic and in the past used the diary extensively to list their events – and I am sure they will appreciate being able to do that again.

‘We’d really like everyone to start submitting their entries to the diary as soon as possible, so we can make the What’s On guide as indispensable as it was before the pandemic.’