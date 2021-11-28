Walking In The Air in honour of those affected by Covid

Jonathan Mews Picture: SUPPLIED BY MUSIC IN ACTION (32141205)

Local charity Music in Action is hoping to generate £10,000 from the sale of Jonathan Mews’ recording of the song from The Snowman to fund a series of interactive educational sessions in Island schools and to help fund masterclasses and performing platforms for young artists.

The release has been dedicated to the memory of those affected by Covid and especially in honour of Ron Mitchell who was a family friend. Elise Mitchell, his daughter, described him as ‘a larger than life character [who] deserved this wonderful public tribute’.

Dr Toni James, development manager for Music in Action, said: ‘In addition to celebrating the memory of a man who is so missed, especially at this time of the year, the single is a testament to the ongoing work that the charity does developing the musical talent of young people in the Island.’

Jonathan’s singing talent was spotted through Music in Action’s youth work. He was scouted by Westminster Abbey before deciding to realise his musical dreams and leave the Island aged only eight to be a scholar at the prestigious choir of St John’s College Cambridge. He left the choir five years later and is now a music scholar at Oundle School in Northampton.

His single is available to purchase from the charity’s website – musicjersey.com – which offers the choice of buying the piece alone or as a short album comprising three songs.

Also available as a download is a CD slip cover with artwork combining a design evoking The Snowman – a 1982 Christmas special based on the book by Raymond Briggs – with references to Mont Orgueil Castle in Jersey and the chapels at St John’s Cambridge and Oundle.

Islanders also have the opportunity to hear Jonathan performing Walking in the Air live when he appears in the Jersey Chamber Orchestra’s next concert on 29 January at St Thomas’ Church.