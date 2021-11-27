Four more countries added to red travel list

Airport arrivals

Angolo, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia will officially be added to the red list at 4am on Sunday.

The move followed the identification of B.1.1.529, since dubbed the Omicron variant and described by the UK Health Security Agency as the most worrying variant it has seen.

South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe moved onto the red list at midday on Friday.

Passengers arriving in Jersey who have been in any of these countries will now be required to undertake three PCR tests - on the day of arrival, and on days five and ten - and will be required to isolate until they receive a third negative test result.

From 4am on Sunday 28 November, passengers arriving in the UK who have recently visited any of the red list countries will have to quarantine in a hotel in the UK for 10 days, at their own cost. This includes passengers who are travelling onwards to Jersey. Until then, the existing transit arrangements remain in place.

Anyone who arrived in Jersey before these countries were added to the red list, and travelled to any of the ten red list countries after Friday 12 November, should book a PCR test immediately, followed by a second PCR test 5 days later, regardless of whether they have already tested negative.