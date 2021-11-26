Frustration over coin hoard delay

Detectorists Richard Miles (left) and Reg Mead with the hoard Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (32127180) (32131447)

Richard Miles, whose discovery of the hoard with fellow detectorist Reg Mead was first announced in the JEP on 4 February 2012, said the ongoing delays were frustrating and were causing Jersey to miss out on opportunities to show off the hoard and maximise its potential.

He said: ‘There is frustration because we want to take our lives forward but we’re stuck with the elephant in the room, which is that this hasn’t been resolved.

‘We have a lot of plans for the future, including worldwide TV interest and with Jersey Heritage, but at present we can’t do anything.’

The find was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest-ever of its kind comprising almost 70,000 coins.

Grouville Constable John Le Maistre asked Chief Minister John Le Fondré about the issue during the States sitting on 2 November

The Chief Minister said it was ‘very much a matter of i’s being dotted and t’s crossed’, adding that ‘I have been told there is one final element to be done’ and that ‘I am told that will be during the course of this week'.

Mr Le Maistre said the continued delay was ‘outrageous’ and ‘embarrassing’.

The hoard was originally reported to HM Receiver General, acting on behalf of the Crown. The current Receiver General, Alan Blair, said this week: ‘I am very much aware of the overall situation and hope we are getting closer to a resolution.’