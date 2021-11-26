Condor explores Weymouth route

For many decades, Channel Islanders travelling to the UK by ferry passed through Weymouth

But, in 2015, Condor decided to move out of Weymouth and sell two of its catamarans and move its operations to Poole, operating the route with its new Liberation vessel, which was too large for the original berth.

The move hit Weymouth hard, as there were no passengers spending money in the local economy and port authorities were missing out on around £750,000 of harbour fees each year.

Since then, the possibility of a link between Weymouth and the Channel Islands has been mooted on several occasions but little progress made.

However, one of the most promising signs that the route could one day be re-established emerged this week after it was reported that Condor’s chief executive was spotted at a meeting with the town’s council.

A statement published in the Dorset Echo from a Weymouth Town Council spokesperson said: ‘The meeting on the 22nd was mentioned last week at the public full council meeting in a round-up of upcoming engagements.

‘The chief executive from Condor was in attendance on the 22nd, as they are currently looking into a feasibility study, which has been reported in the media previously.

‘Weymouth town councillors have been given until next year to report back to Dorset Council on this issue. An update on the project will be provided at a future public council meeting.’