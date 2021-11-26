Advice issued ahead of 'severe' gale force winds

Wind speeds for Jersey are predicted to peak at gale force eight to severe gale force nine at around 6am tomorrow

The advice regarding Storm Arwen was issued by the Severe Weather Initial Review Group, who met this morning to assess the forecast storms overnight and into tomorrow.

Wind speeds for Jersey are predicted to peak at gale force eight to severe gale force nine at around 6am tomorrow, with gusts up to 65mph.

Islanders are warned to expect delays and cancellations for both air and sea travel and disruption to roads due to fallen trees and debris.

They are also being advised to stay away from exposed areas and 'ensure personal property is secured'.