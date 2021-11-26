Advice issued ahead of 'severe' gale force winds

By James Jeune

ISLANDERS have been advised to batten down the hatches ahead of 'severe' gale force winds this weekend – with gusts up to 65mph anticipated.

The advice regarding Storm Arwen was issued by the Severe Weather Initial Review Group, who met this morning to assess the forecast storms overnight and into tomorrow.

Wind speeds for Jersey are predicted to peak at gale force eight to severe gale force nine at around 6am tomorrow, with gusts up to 65mph.

Islanders are warned to expect delays and cancellations for both air and sea travel and disruption to roads due to fallen trees and debris.

They are also being advised to stay away from exposed areas and 'ensure personal property is secured'.

The current forecast indicates the wind will begin to drop from midday on Saturday, down to a strong force seven.

James Jeune

By James Jeune

Reporter@jepnews

