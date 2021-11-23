Communist leader asks French to withdraw ‘stash’ from Jersey

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (32110621)

Fabien Roussel, head of the PCF, made the comments while appearing recently on the national news TV talk show, Bourdin Direct, claiming that the tactic would ‘put pressure’ on the Island.

His comments follow a warning from Jersey’s Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida last week that Jersey could soon face ‘more devious’ action from France if the political spat between the two jurisdictions was not resolved.

Responding to a question from host Jean-Jacques Bourdin about how France should fight what the country claims is a reluctance by Jersey and the UK government to issue post-Brexit fishing licences, Mr Roussel said: ‘I would like to make a proposal. I am not president of the republic [France] but I can still make a suggestion to all tax specialists who have relocated their business to the Island of Jersey, which is a tax haven. There are French people who stash their money over there.

‘I appeal to their patriotism to put pressure on the Government of Jersey – I call for the repatriation of all the French accounts that are in Jersey.’

He added: ‘Jersey will [give way] because it is on this that they rely on for their local economy. Well, if they prevent us from fishing then let’s prevent our citizens from diverting money and undermine this tax haven. This is how we can put pressure on them. That will have an immediate effect on the Government of Jersey.’

Last week, French Minister of the Sea Annick Girardin, announced a 40 to 60 million euro ‘fleet reduction’ plan for vessels which have not been able to leave port.

Mr Roussel criticised Ms Girardin over the move and said that ‘100% of all French fishermen’ should be allowed to fish in the area around Jersey. He also blamed Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit deal negotiator, saying that it was because of him that there needed to be a fleet-reduction plan.

‘I heard from Minister Girardin this morning who said she is ready to give money to fishermen so they can scrap their boats. It is a shame because there is nothing worse than to tell a fisherman to destroy his tools. It is to rob him of his life. It is his dignity which is being undermined and it is unacceptable,’ he said.

‘There were 120 fishermen who were waiting to receive a licence on Thursday. 100% of French fishermen must be able to fish in the area around Jersey.’

Earlier this month, it was announced that three more French fishing vessels had been given licences to fish in Jersey waters – bringing the total up to 116. The number of temporary licences – where vessels have provided some but not enough evidence of their historical fishing activity – dropped from 49 to 46. These temporary permits expire on 31 January.

About 70 French vessels which applied for a Jersey licence but did not provide sufficient evidence to obtain one, were ordered to cease fishing around the Island from the end of October.

Meanwhile, commenting on the fleet-reduction scheme, President Emmanuel Macron told reporters his government ‘will continue to fight’ and ‘will not forget about our fishermen’ at a press conference in north-eastern France on Friday.