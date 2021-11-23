Blue Islands plans to be carbon neutral

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (32109974)

From next month, all bookings will include a £1 carbon offset contribution which will be put towards balancing the environmental impact of every flight.

It forms part of a scheme with Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust’s Rewild Carbon programme, which has four key aims – reviving ecosystems, to recover species, to reduce carbon and to rebuild livelihoods. The first project of the Rewild Carbon programme is in the Atlantic rainforest in Brazil.

Blue Islands chief executive Rob Veron said: ‘Connecting people, whether for our social wellbeing or economic prosperity, is an essential part of Island life.

‘We recognise that this necessity comes at a cost to our planet, for which we all need to take responsibility and part of this is ensuring our air services are as sustainable as possible. By becoming carbon neutral, we are taking this vital first step in our journey towards our long-term goal of fully replacing the technology that we use.

‘With our heart in the Channel Islands, we’re proud to partner with an organisation that has developed an accountable, transparent and scientific programme to fully balance our carbon impacts for every flight, and that is synonymous with Jersey.’

The airline has said that a long-term carbon neutral target is the ultimate goal and that it will be exploring new technologies as they evolve to further reduce emissions.

In July, telecoms firm JT became one of the first major companies to sign up to Durrell’s scheme. The company has also launched its own ten-year Sustainability Strategy earlier this year, which includes reducing the number of vehicles it uses and converting the remainder to electric ones.

The government recently set out its preferred strategies for the Island to reach its net-zero carbon emissions target by 2030, including road-user charges and the appointment of a new Energy Minister. The States Assembly declared a climate emergency in 2019.

Dr Lesley Dickie, chief executive of Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, said: ‘There is an urgent need to tackle both the climate and biodiversity crisis and we all need to take responsibility for reducing our carbon footprint and making sustainable choices.

‘Rewild Carbon achieves so much more than removing carbon from the atmosphere – our project is also packed with biodiversity and community benefits that will protect both people and wildlife.