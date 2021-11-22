Call for ‘prompt action’ to solve housing crisis

Some of the Islanders who gave up the comfort of their homes and beds on Saturday night to sleep in Pier Road car park and raise funds for the Sanctuary Trust Picture: JAMES JEUNE (32100386)

Frank Walker said that redeveloping unused sites and increasing the number of affordable units available would help alleviate homelessness in the Island.

The former Chief Minister made the comments just hours before the start of the trust’s Sleep Out challenge, which took place in Pier Road car park on Saturday.

The event – for which people are asked to abandon the comfort of their homes for a night – is one of the homeless charity’s biggest fundraisers, helping it support up to 24 men across two sites.

Following publication of the latest House Price Index, Mr Walker said the growing cost of a property was ‘certainly’ a factor driving the increase in homelessness, and called for the government to take ‘clear action’.

The average cost of a house has now reached £634,000, with the latest figures showing a jump of more than £100,000 over the past year. Their release follows comments from Neville Benbow, chairman of the Shelter Trust, who last month revealed that the service had more people coming through its doors ‘than ever before’.

Mr Walker said: ‘I am very confident the Sleep Out will generate feedback, recognition and funding, which we rely on to continue our work. However, I do think we have a huge issue with housing and the prices rising inexorably – which is where the government needs to take firm, prompt and clear action.’

The average cost of a three-bedroom family house has climbed above £800,000, meaning a couple on average earnings in Jersey would have to borrow nine times their combined salaries if they put down a £40,000 deposit for a mortgage.

‘We need to provide more accommodation to meet demand,’ Mr Walker added, saying that redeveloping underused sites would help achieve this.

The Sanctuary Trust’s general manager, Sarah Tumelty, recently said the organisation was operating at capacity and that just under 40% of its current residents were in full-time employment.