‘Keep your dogs away from our lampposts’

///// (32095658)

But while it may be the most natural of actions for a dog, it is causing some corrosion issues.

And a Constable is now politely asking that they leave their scent somewhere else.

Mike Jackson, of St Brelade, said that new lampposts cost around £1,000, with replacement work being required more frequently in areas popular with dog-walkers.

Mr Jackson said that while new lampposts were typically required every 20 to 30 years, an area which was heavily used by dogs, such as the Bulwarks in St Aubin, would often require replacements within a shorter time-frame.

He said: ‘It’s a long-standing issue for local authorities in the UK, and I know from my time as Transport Minister [2008–11] that it’s also a problem here.

‘The issue is self-perpetuating, as once one dog has done its business and left a scent, the lamppost is more interesting to others – some dogs will stop at every opportunity.’

The cost of replacing lampposts on roads for which a parish was responsible would eventually need to be covered by the rates, Mr Jackson added, explaining that St Brelade had an annual maintenance contract with Jersey Electricity.

Policing the matter was very difficult, the Constable said, adding: ‘There are laws about leaving dog mess on pavements and beaches, but they are hard to enforce and it’s not realistic to think we could have more laws specifically for lampposts.