Four political delegates test positive for Covid after event

Attendees at the Crown Dependencies Network Conference in the States Chamber Picture: JON GUEGAN (32042083)

Around 25 politicians attended to discuss issues including population and shortages of land and housing. Representatives from Jersey, the Isle of Man and Guernsey were all present.

Senator Sam Mézec was at the event and tested positive with a lateral-flow test on Monday morning, as well as in a subsequent PCR test. Speaking to the JEP this week, he said he thought he might have picked up the virus at the Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday.

Two Guernsey States Members, Deputy Steve Falla, and another who did not wish to be named, as well as one Isle of Man politician, have also tested positive.

Meanwhile, Guernsey Chief Minister Peter Ferbrache, who did not attend the conference, yesterday tested positive in a lateral-flow test.

Deputy Falla told the Guernsey Press this week: ‘It’s impossible to say where I got it. But I was at the CDN event in Jersey from Wednesday until Friday.

‘I started feeling groggy on Saturday and my worst fears were realised on Monday when I got the PCR result.’

On 5 November, masks became ‘strongly recommended’ in Jersey. Despite this, pictures have emerged from the event of delegates not wearing masks. However, Deputy Falla said he felt that this was not inappropriate.

‘We were fairly spread out in the chamber. It was only a third full, so at the time, wearing masks didn’t really seem necessary.

‘It’s easy to see things with a different perspective in hindsight.

‘It’s a pernicious thing. I don’t know whether it would have made a difference to wear a mask,’ he said.

Delegates also attended a dinner hosted by the Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, and were due to hold individual meetings with their counterparts holding mutual political interests.