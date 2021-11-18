Flybe plans to operate from Birmingham early next year

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (32077206)

The carrier collapsed in March 2020 after accruing debts of £789 million.

Dave Pflieger, Flybe chief executive, said: ‘Today’s announcement marks the culmination of over 12 months of dedicated hard work by all involved, and it would not have been possible without the support of the CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] and the UK government.’

He added: ‘As for what’s next, please stay tuned. We plan to provide more information in the coming weeks and months about ticket prices, new routes and destinations, and other important news that will help customers visit loved ones, get away for a weekend, and get out on business trips. This is an incredibly exciting time for us, and we look forward to sharing more updates in the future.’

At the time of their collapse, Flybe operated flights to a range of destinations across the British Isles and Europe. However, with other airlines taking on the majority of their former routes, many commentators have questioned where the airline will fly to. A few months before the carrier’s downfall, the firm was sold to a consortium comprising Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Aviation and Cyrus Capital Partners. The group planned to rebrand the airline to Virgin Connect but the project was scrapped when the business went into administration.