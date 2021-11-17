Some States Members have continued to wear masks during sittings

Senator Sam Mézec, who this week tested positive for Covid-19, made the comments following a sustained rise in the number of known active cases.

He pointed out that the wearing of face coverings in public indoor places was made compulsory in November last year – two months after Scientific, Technical and Advisory Cell members recommended the move.

Senator Mézec, who is a member of the Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel, also called on the government to be more transparent with the advice it was receiving from its medical advisers, with current STAC meeting minutes only being published months after being recorded.

Earlier this month Jersey’s government ‘strongly advised’ Islanders to wear masks in light of the rising number of cases.

Speaking from isolation yesterday, Senator Mézec said: ‘I am a bit concerned because last year we know that there was much stronger advice from advisers with regards to masks and the government took a very long time before they made them compulsory.

‘I would be surprised if [working from home] was not on the way already. I am hearing of some workplaces experiencing disruption because of contact-tracing and cases coming back up.

‘If working physically within offices is having an effect on the number of rising cases, then the government has to be as quick as possible in responding to that and be as clear on that as it can be – do not delay implementing measures if that is the advice.’

Assistant Health Minister Hugh Raymond said it would be wrong to reintroduce any ‘draconian’ measures, and made reference to how the hospitality industry had suffered when bars and restaurants were unable to open last Christmas.

‘We have got to the stage where we are and I do not want to bring Jersey to a standstill again, but that will happen if draconian measures are brought in. Christmas is coming up and people have started making plans, so I think we have got to keep the doors open.

‘We have got it and we have to live with it. We have got to be careful – do not get me wrong – but if we adhere to the advice, we can probably live with it and then we will not have to implement any draconian measures.’

Deputy Steve Ahier said he thought too much emphasis was being placed on active case numbers when many of those cases were not severe.

‘We are still putting a lot of focus on Covid numbers, stating how many are positive rather than how many are hospitalised, which is the important statistic. There are six people with active cases in hospital and none in care homes at all, which are the important numbers.

‘I know a few people who tested positive who were slightly unwell, but their symptoms were no worse than if they had a cold or flu. It is difficult to argue in favour of draconian measures when the hospital numbers are staying low.’

Kenny McNeil, convener of the Royal College of Nursing, encouraged Islanders to wear masks, saying that if they did so they would be protecting the medical staff.

‘Personally I think the pandemic has not gone away by a long shot and we need to keep on our guard at all times. I always carry my mask with me and whenever I got into enclosed places I always wear a mask – that was even when the mandate was dropped. It is not a bad thing for people to do.