Hundreds gather as full-scale Remembrance Sunday returns

Picture: JON GUEGAN. (32058131)

The event was one of many taking place across the Commonwealth and marked a return to normality in contrast to last year’s service which, owing to the pandemic, took place on an invitation-only basis.

During the event, wreaths were laid by Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham, Constable Simon Crowcroft and the Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq. Wreaths were also laid by Chelsea Pensioners, Normandy veterans and representatives of the emergency services.

The Dean of Jersey, the Very Rev Mike Keirle, called on those gathered – including former members of the armed forces wearing their military uniforms and headwear – to pray for ‘help and support’ for those working for peace around the world.

Concluding the service, the Band of the Island of Jersey began playing and soldiers from the Jersey Field Squadron, along with members of other organisations, marched from the Parade and down York Street past the Lieutenant-Governor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton, who saluted the procession, the Bailiff, the Deputy Chief Minister and the Constable of St Helier.

In a statement, the Bailiff said he was pleased that the Island was able to once again hold a Remembrance Sunday ceremony of ‘scale and form familiar to us all’.

‘It is important that the people of Jersey have the opportunity to come together to remember those family members and others who served in the forces of the Crown and, in some cases, made the ultimate sacrifice, a sacrifice that underpins the freedoms and liberties that we today enjoy,’ he said.

‘Freedom and democracy cannot be taken for granted. We must keep it alive within us and part of the way of doing that is to remember and honour those who fought for it.

‘I am pleased that we are now, as an island, in a position to gather in larger groups and I am grateful to the Royal British Legion, the Parish of St Helier and all other organisations who have assisted in the planning and delivery of this important act of remembrance.’