Two Islanders receive their MBEs at ‘stunning occasion’

Andrew Le Gallais and his wife, Loraine, pictured at Windsor Castle after receiving his MBE. (32047007)

Andrew Le Gallais and Stewart Mourant received their medals during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Mr Le Gallais, who described the occasion as ‘beyond epic’, was named in the 2021 New Year Honours List for his services to the dairy industry.

A third-generation farmer, who has worked in the industry for 45 years, Mr Le Gallais joined the Jersey Milk Marketing Board 33 years ago and has been its chairman since 1999.

He said: ‘The day was beyond epic and it was a stunning occasion. It was a very emotional rollercoaster. I was filled with excitement and nerves, while also feeling a huge sense of gratitude towards my wife, my children and all the people in the industry who have helped me along the way.

‘This is not just a victory for me; it is a victory for the whole dairy industry, which has worked so hard to put the Jersey cow on the global map. We are doing so many wonderful thing across the world and they have been started in our little island.’

A spokesperson for Jersey Dairy added: ‘The Jersey cow is the pride of the Island and its most famous envoy. She is part of the DNA of Jersey and a national treasure and Andrew’s exemplary leadership and determination over the years has ensured she will remain so for many, many years to come.

‘Andrew is a hugely respected member of the dairy industry, both in the Island and outside, and has the well-deserved reputation of being a leader of the highest integrity, applying all his efforts, energies and selfless commitment to the wellbeing of the Jersey cow and the dairy farmers in the Island.

‘All of us at Jersey Dairy are delighted that Andrew has been awarded an MBE – an award that he more than deserves.’

Stewart Mourant and his wife, Rosemary, pictured receiving Stewart's MBE at Windsor Castle (32048328)

Mr Mourant was named in the 2020 New Year Honours List for his years of service to disability charities Les Amis and Jersey Mencap. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, his investiture ceremony was postponed twice.

Shaun Findlay, managing director of Les Amis, said: ‘Stewart’s long association with Les Amis has not just made it the service we know today that supports so many Islanders. He has also helped to create that feeling that Les Amis is part of their family.

‘We owe so much to Stewart for his steadfast dedication to the charity.