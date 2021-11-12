Support for skatepark plan, but some concern for cyclists

An artist’s impression of what the Les Quennevais skatepark could look like. The proposals are to be considered by the Planning Committee next week

The plans for the new facility, which have received 333 comments – most of which support the application – on the government website, are due to be put before the Planning Committee on 18 November.

However, some Islanders have objected to the park recently because they think that some of its features, including nearby bike racks and a particular type of surface, could endanger cyclists racing on the Frank Machon track, which surrounds the playing fields.

Plans for a skatepark at Les Quennevais were submitted at the end of February. Last month, Assistant Economic Development Minister Hugh Raymond said the facility was due to open next summer.

In a public comment posted on the Planning Department’s section of the government website, Martin Smith said: ‘The only barrier between the skatepark and cycle track is a resin-bound gravel surface and five bike stands on the track edge with no run-off area. This will compromise safety during cycle events and may not pass a risk assessment for the course.’

Another submission, by Jon Buesnel, said: ‘I am concerned the location of the skatepark at the north-west corner of the playing fields is too close to the cycle race circuit and in its current form would pose a serious safety issue to cyclists taking part in circuit races. In particular, the gravel surface next to the track is very dangerous. If a cyclist leaves the circuit inadvertently during a race, such a surface would cause loss of control and the likelihood of nasty injuries.’

Another Islander, Howard Greenside, said a re-design of the area where the skatepark met the race circuit could make it a ‘brilliant facility’.

He explained: ‘I have raced at the Frank Machon circuit for more than 20 years on and off; it isn’t unusual for riders to leave the track at this point [where the proposed skatepark would be built] when competing for the best position entering the complex of corners. Riders can be travelling at speeds of up to 30mph in this area depending on ability and weather conditions, meaning injuries from a collision with the bike rack, a skateboard and or skater could quite easily be life changing.’

An application for another skatepark at South Hill was lodged in mid-March but is yet to be formally registered on the Planning website.