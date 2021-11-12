JFU: Level of state support for farming ‘embarrassing’

Peter Le Maistre Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (32047497)

Peter Le Maistre said that assistance needed to improve ‘immediately’, adding that growers had continually been forced to cut their costs over the past decade.

Speaking at the Jersey Farming Conference yesterday, Mr Le Maistre said he believed that a rise in the price of produce for consumers was now ‘inevitable’.

His views were echoed by Assistant Economic Development Minister Kirsten Morel, who said that farmers had consistently been asked to produce more with fewer resources, while being asked to provide food at a lower cost.

Mr Le Maistre recently told the JEP that he believed costs for the agriculture sector could rise by as much as 15% this year owing to labour and supply issues, such as the price of fertiliser doubling.

Addressing the conference, he said: ‘There are probably people in this room who are even older than me who have seen threats posed to our industry before but they’ll have never seen rising costs on the scale we see today.’

He added that the industry was often left out of government support and funding programmes, such as the recent initiative to boost productivity in Island businesses and Covid-19 support.

‘The last set of productivity money when it was announced was not for any business over 20 people and not available to businesses receiving state support. In other words, not available to us,’ he said. ‘We seem to be frozen out of everything. During Covid-19 every other industry it seemed received help. There were lawyers and accountants being supported. We were considered essential and battled on but the costs were high.’

He added that support was required ‘immediately’ and food prices would have to rise to keep farmers in business.

‘It is inconceivable that [food] prices won’t rise at all. Let’s just hope that the marketing companies or brokers take this opportunity to reset prices to levels that we [farmers] can live with. Already prices of winter veg are rising.’

Mr Le Maistre said the recent minimum-wage hike and additional holiday benefits would cause staff costs to rise by 14% for agriculture.

He added that the government should take into account the low-rent accommodation the industry provided and extend welfare to newly arrived migrant workers rather than requiring farmers to provide private medical packages for them.

Deputy Morel said that Jersey was ‘at the bottom of the pile in the developed world’ in terms of providing support for its agriculture industry and that was ‘embarrassing’.

He added: ‘95% of Islanders think that the government should be supporting farmers at least at the same level as elsewhere. 48% say that we should be supporting them more than elsewhere.

‘I am a second-generation non-farmer. Within the last 50 years my family has lost the ability to feed ourselves and those around us. We have become entirely dependent upon others to provide us with food but in doing so we have asked them to do so with less and less.

‘Less staff and less money and we’ve wanted to pay less at the till and less than their taxes. All the while we’ve asked them to do more and more. That is not sustainable.’