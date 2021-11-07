Call for body to promote climate goals

Emelita Robbins, chair-convenor of the Citizens’ Assembly on Climate Change Picture: ROB CURRIE (31992711)

Emelita Robbins called for the government to establish a ‘Sustainable Jersey’ that would support efforts across the community to advance the climate agenda.

‘I hope there will be a vehicle that follows this that will promote the adoption of climate-friendly activity in the Island and in government, a bit like Digital Jersey. In my head, I call it Sustainable Jersey,’ she said.

Ms Robbins was speaking in the week in which Jersey was first represented at the UN’s climate conference, being held this year in Glasgow, and as the government unveiled its preferred strategy to address the implications of climate change. She said she believed the government should be congratulated on its actions and for the legacy it was creating for Islanders.

Although the strategy accepts 56 of the 108 recommendations advanced by the Citizens’ Assembly, which Ms Robbins chaired, it does not adopt the 2030 date for carbon neutrality proposed by Deputy Rob Ward in his 2019 motion, which the States adopted and which was enthusiastically endorsed by the Citizens’ Assembly.

Despite this, Ms Robbins said feedback from some members of the Citizens’ Assembly suggested that there was an ‘overwhelming sense of achievement’ at the result, and that ‘their contribution has been valued and that they have been heard’.

She said that acting now on achieving reductions in emissions was the priority for the Citizens’ Assembly, adding that the carbon-offset market – which the Island would need to explore to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 – was currently unregulated and would undergo considerable change between now and then.

‘Come 2030, a different decision might be made,’ she added. ‘There was a strong desire by the Citizens’ Assembly to see a construct outside government to bring all these ideas about a green future together and the government is supportive of that. There is an opportunity to look at these issues beyond the silos of organisations and for entities to come together. The obvious ones are the utilities but the finance landscape is also particularly relevant.

‘I see no reason why such a body couldn’t exist with stakeholders from different sectors coming together.’

Jersey could, she believes, take the lead on green financing – not just in securing resources but also governing ethical investment – which is likely to be a substantial issue for COP26.