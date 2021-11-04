Man in court charged with murder of woman in 1990

Rickie Tregaskis (52) appeared before the Royal Court yesterday

Rickie Tregaskis (52) appeared before the Royal Court yesterday charged with the murder of Barbara Griffin in the parish of St Saviour on 2 August 1990, and the attempted murder of Emma Anton in the same parish on the same date. Mr Tregaskis pleaded not guilty to both counts during the short hearing.

Commissioner Julian Clyde-Smith, who was presiding over the case, ordered that Mr Tregaskis should appear again for a hearing on 10 December ahead of a trial scheduled to start in February next year.

Jurats Charles Blampied and Elizabeth Dulake were sitting with Commissioner Clyde-Smith.