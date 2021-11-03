Stalking and harassment reports more than double

Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida said the increase in 2021 may be related to the Sarah Everard case 'and the subsequent spotlight on violence against women and girls'.

Since the start of January, 65 incidents have been reported to the States police which mentioned stalking – of which 15 were identified as crimes that were recorded as harassment.

This compares to 32 incidents in 2020 – of which two were identified as crimes. The number of reports of stalking averaged 23 in the preceding four years.

Issuing the figures in an answer to a States question, Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida said: ‘We believe the increase in 2021 may be related to the Sarah Everard case and the subsequent spotlight on violence against women and girls. I think women have become a lot more attentive to their surroundings and have been given more courage to speak out against any stalking or harassment, which is not a bad thing, as we want people to feel safe.’

Unlike in the UK, there is no specific offence of stalking in Jersey and such allegations are dealt with under the Island’s harassment laws.

Detective Superintendent Alison Fossey said the Sarah Everard case had brought the issue of violence against women ‘to the fore’ and given people ‘courage’ to speak out against ‘unacceptable behaviours’ such as stalking.

She said: ‘We don’t have stalking legislation in Jersey and there is currently no distinction between that and harassment. I think we should follow the UK and take stalking offences more seriously. If we classify it as its own offence, we can introduce more severe penalties.

‘The Domestic Abuse Law is currently under consultation and I think that could provide an opportunity for us to review the way we look at stalking, which is a very dangerous behaviour.’

Earlier this year, sexual assault support charity Jersey Action Against Rape revealed that it was expanding its counselling offering due to an increased demand for its services following the death of 33-year-old Ms Everard – who was raped and murdered by off-duty police officer Wayne Couzens, who used his police ID and handcuffs to kidnap her. Mr Couzens received a whole-life sentence for his crimes.

It is not clear whether any of the 65 stalking and harassment allegations are linked to the testimonies from JCG students, who claimed they had been subjected to sexual abuse, misogyny and harassment, particularly from Victoria College students.

The report revealed 55 potential crimes – including one allegation of rape.

It was produced after two JCG pupils created an anonymous online survey, following the murder of Ms Everard and the ensuing movement to speak out about sexual abuse.

Det Supt Fossey said: ‘The case has brought the issue of violence against women to the fore this year and it has given people courage to report incidents such as stalking, which is being better recognised by victims, who are understanding those types of behaviours and realising that it is not acceptable.