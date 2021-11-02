Party politics: Moves to deal with conflicts in the States

The report says that a definition of a party may be needed in Standing Orders but suggests that they should be referred to as ‘political groups’.

A report, commissioned by the Privileges and Procedures Committee and written following research by several UK academics, has made a number of recommendations on how Jersey may need to adapt to party politics. These include the establishment of a new parliamentary ‘bureau’ and changing existing Assembly rules, known as Standing Orders, in several ways, including to define new ‘political groupings’.

Parties look set to play a major role ahead of next year’s general election, with two new groupings – the Progress Party and the Jersey Alliance – emerging this year, in addition to Reform Jersey, which was established in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Jersey Liberal Conservative movement, backed by former Senator Sir Philip Bailhache, has declared that it may form another party, if it can gather enough support ahead of the next election in June 2022, while rumours have been persisting that other parties could be formed before then.

One of the proposals suggested in the research report is to change standing orders concerning the election of the Chief Minister, who is chosen by States Members in a parliamentary vote after the general election. Instead of the current requirement for prospective Chief Ministers to need six nominations from fellow States Members, the report said that the leader of any political grouping could be put forward for the top role.

The report says that this and other changes need to be considered, as a party system is likely to introduce new complications, and disputes, around the election process for ministers.

It said: ‘At present, the States elect the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, and the Chief Minister has to accept the Assembly’s decision on the latter, even if they were not his or her preferred candidates.

‘However, the introduction of parties is likely to introduce new incentives – and conflicts – around how these positions are filled. Such pressures are likely to intensify if the dominance of parties in the States rises.

‘Dominant parties might be able to achieve their preferred ministerial appointments, but weaker ones might not, even if they are the party of the Chief Minister. A development of this nature has potential to disrupt the smooth functioning of government.’

In January, the States adopted a proposition lodged by Senator Sam Mézec calling for the Privileges and Procedures Committee, which oversees governance of the Assembly, to investigate possible amendments to Standing Orders required to enable a party system.

The report says that a definition of a party may be needed in Standing Orders but suggests that they should be referred to as ‘political groups’.

‘This allows for flexibility in the application of the rules while allowing parties to self-identify as such, even if they do not meet the criteria for recognition, without confusing the issue,’ it said.

It also found that ‘some kind of parliamentary bureau’, which exists in many other parliaments and assemblies, should be considered to liaise with party representatives.