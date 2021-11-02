Carbon-neutral plan for new charges and Energy Minister

Potential new revenue streams being considered by the government include road user charges, commercial waste charges, car parking charges and a ‘travel tax’

A series of preferred strategies has been laid out ahead of a full Carbon Neutral Roadmap, due to be unveiled next month, which will contain the most precise detail yet on how the Island could achieve its stated goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Net zero will mean taking as much carbon from the atmosphere as is produced in emissions. In 2019, the goal was set by the States Assembly as it declared a climate emergency.

With attention globally turning to how to protect the environment because of the COP26 summit currently taking place in Glasgow, Dr Louise Magris, director of environmental policy for the Government of Jersey, outlined some of the measures that are likely to shape the Island’s drive to lower carbon emissions, with the government potentially having to borrow hundreds of millions of pounds to fund carbon neutrality.

These include the establishment of an Energy and Climate Minister who would have the role of ensuring the roadmap is followed through. It is also likely that an ‘energy partner’ will be appointed to advise the government on making its power supply more eco-friendly.

Dr Magris said that an important piece of work would be determining how to pay for the transition to net zero over the next decade, which she added could cost up to £300 million.

She said: ‘It’s taken hundreds of years to become a carbonised economy and to decarbonise is not something that’s going to happen overnight and without investment.

‘What the preferred strategy does is set out a staged financing package, where it says in the very first instance, 2022 to 2026, we will use all of the money that’s available in the Climate Emergency Fund [£23 million] to fund the policies that will come forward in the Carbon Neutral Roadmap.

‘We’re going to get on with those straight away with all the money that we have available. There needs to be some more revenue coming into that fund in the short term. There is talk to investigate and bring forward for debate some new revenue streams that could contribute to the Climate Emergency Fund.’

She added that the States would also need to consider longer-term financing, which could include a green bond – borrowing offered at a favourable rate for eco-friendly purposes, such as the £400 million facility being taken out by the Isle of Man government.

‘The £23 million and any additional revenue is still not nearly enough. We think it will cost in the region of about £300 million to decarbonise by 2030 in direct cost to government and at the moment that funding is not identified,’ she said.

‘What we do commit to doing in this next term of government is to look at the long-term financing strategy that will have to go through development and consultation, and it will have to look up all of the financing options.

‘Those could range from really obvious ones like general taxation and borrowing, through something like a green bond to more innovative options for financing. There is a lot to learn from other jurisdictions in this space,’ she added.

Potential new revenue streams being considered by the government include road user charges, commercial waste charges, car parking charges and a ‘travel tax’, although firm details have not yet been announced as to how these might be levied.

Dr Magris also said that Jersey would not be able to reach zero carbon emissions by 2030 and would need to invest in carbon offset schemes locally and abroad to achieve ‘net zero’.

In 2019, Deputy Ward lodged a successful proposition which called for Jersey to become carbon neutral by 2030.

She added that local carbon capture schemes would be prioritised, in particular marine schemes such as the development of CO2-absorbing sea-grass.