Call for a ‘green’ bond to fund plan for net zero

Emilita Robbins Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31938595)

Emelita Robbins said that the Island was ‘some way behind’ its fellow Crown Dependency in its response to the climate emergency and she hoped to hear details of financial plans to tackle the crisis when a government announcement is made this week.

The States declared a climate emergency in 2019 and set a goal of Jersey becoming carbon neutral – meaning the Island takes as much carbon from the atmosphere as it produces – by the end of the decade. It is estimated that the cost of the transition could be £250m.

The Isle of Man is taking out a £400m green bond to fund its response, and Aline Ayotte, an HSBC executive who worked on the deal, said that she believes Jersey could follow suit.

Ms Robbins said that the issue of ‘green finance’, under which debt is provided at a favourable rate if a project can prove its eco-friendly credentials, had been discussed by the Citizens’ Assembly on Climate Change, which made recommendations to the States on transitioning to net-zero carbon emissions.

‘Participants in the citizens’ assembly discussed the role and contribution sustainable finance could and, in their opinion, should have in the Island’s response to the climate emergency,’ she said.

‘Participants were keen to set the ambition for Jersey to become a global leader in green finance. They identified support for green bonds as part of this discussion and in recognition of the funding options open to the Island to deliver our climate emergency response.’

She added there was a ‘global move’ in the direction of green finance.

‘The Isle of Man is some way ahead of us. It is important that we look to comparable jurisdictions when considering this issue,’ she said.

Ms Ayotte, who is head of commercial banking at HSBC for the Channel Islands and Isle of Man, said that borrowers were increasingly becoming interested in taking out green loans.

‘There’s absolutely an opportunity across all the islands, Jersey included, to play a larger part in achieving the global goal of reducing carbon emissions to net zero,’ she said.

Ms Ayotte said what the Isle of Man government had done ‘can be replicated across the islands, including Jersey’.