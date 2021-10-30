UK warns it may carry out checks on EU fishing vessels

The statement follows a warning from the French government that it would begin taking ‘retaliatory measures’ against Jersey and the UK from Tuesday

In a statement released by Downing Street yesterday afternoon, the government said it was also considering launching dispute proceedings under the Trade and Co-operation Agreement – the stipulated mechanism under the post-Brexit treaty for resolving disagreements such as the current fishing dispute.

The statement follows a warning from the French government that it would begin taking ‘retaliatory measures’ against Jersey and the UK from Tuesday which could initially include increased Customs checks and a ban on landing fish at ports in the country.

Around 70% to 80% of all fish caught by Island fishermen is exported to France.

Action could also be taken in relation to the supply of electricity from France to the Channel Islands. Ministers in the country previously said that rather than cutting off or reducing the power supply, prices could be increased.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Downing Street said: ‘...if these actions were implemented as planned on 2 November, they would put the European Union in breach of the trade and co-operation agreement.

‘The government is accordingly considering the possibility, in those circumstances, of launching dispute settlement proceedings under the TCA, and of other practical responses, including implementing rigorous enforcement processes and checks on EU fishing activity in UK territorial waters, within the terms of the TCA.’

Meanwhile, George Eustice, the UK’s Environment Secretary, said yesterday: ‘If they [the French] do bring these [retaliatory measures] into place, well, two can play at that game and we reserve the ability to respond in a proportionate way.’