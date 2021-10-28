17-year-old takes Fox Art contest’s top prize

Maja Jeromkin with Fox International’s group managing director Stuart Fox Pictures: MARK BLANCHARD

Maja Jeromkin took first prize in the open competition with Lover’s Quarrel, an oil painting on wood panel, which judge Chris Mould described as an ‘accomplished painting showing mature ability, understanding and skill in oil-painting technique – a sensitive representation of subject, beautifully executed’.

The Jock Russell Award, given for the best work by an entrant under the age of 18, was won for the second year running by Eleanor Chambers with a portrait entitled Burnt Out, which the judge described as a ‘confidently tackled pose on an impressive scale with good compositional quality’.

Both paintings are on show with the works selected from what the judge decided were the best entries from Jersey artists.