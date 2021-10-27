Pair alleged of being involved in £360K heroin smuggling plot appear in court

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31929091)

Michael Stephen Clohessy (44), from Liverpool, and Tara-Lei Cowell (35), from the Isle of Man, both appeared in the Magistrate's Court this morning (27 October) charged with being concerned in the importation of a controlled drug. Ms Cowell is also charged with importing the class C drug pregablin.

Their arrests, which took place on Sunday, followed an intelligence-led investigation involving Customs and the States police.

Relief Magistrate David Le Cornu, addressing Mr Clohessy, said: 'Your case is too serious for this court and I will therefore be sending it to the Royal Court. Your next appearance will be in the Royal Court on 7 January. I have considered bail but I am refusing bail so you are remanded in custody until 7 January.'