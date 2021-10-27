Disability charity starts work on surf centre

Construction work has begun on the Healing Waves surf centre in St Ouen’s Bay

The project is being undertaken by Healing Waves, which offers Islanders considered less able the chance to enjoy the sea through a variety of adapted water sports.

The centre, which will be built at Le Braye car park, is being funded by a £411,000 grant from the government’s Fiscal Stimulus Fund and will act as a permanent base for the charity, help store its adapted surf equipment and provide disabled changing facilities for its members and the public.

A spokesperson for Healing Waves said: ‘It is another landmark day for us in our journey to improve the quality of surf therapy in the Island. The ground works have now commenced and we will be working as hard as possible to make sure that our fully inclusive surf centre is up and running by next summer.

‘This is going to take Healing Waves to the next level and will help us meet our constantly increasing service demand. We have hundreds of athletes on our books and this is going to provide them with a space which meets their physical and emotional needs.’