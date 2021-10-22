Island clears up after Storm Aurore strikes

The RNLI lifeguard station at Plémont was blown down onto the café’s outside eating area Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (31893862)

During the weather event, called Storm Aurore, several roads across the Island were blocked by fallen trees – causing bus services to be cancelled or diverted and the States police to ask motorists to delay their commute and consider working from home.

Some residents in St Mary reported experiencing power cuts after overhead cables were damaged.

Meanwhile, there was a scene of destruction at the Plémont Bay Café on Wednesday morning after the wooden RNLI lifeguard hut, located on the building’s roof, was blown off and dropped several feet onto the seating below, smashing it into several pieces.

The charity’s lifeguard station at the Watersplash was also affected by the strong winds, when it was pushed partly off its platform and left leaning over backwards at a 45° angle.

Minor damage was also caused to one of the office blocks at the International Finance Centre, where an external fitting was ripped off.