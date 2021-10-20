Jim’s on the case for Jersey Post...

The set of eight stamps feature scenes from the series, which began in 1981 Picture: JERSEY POST

Crime drama Bergerac turned 40 yesterday and is being celebrated in a set of eight stamps, which showcase several scenes from the 1980s show.

The series is still ‘remembered fondly’, according to Chris Elligott, philatelic design and production manager, who said it was ‘as much a part of the Island as Jersey cows and Jersey Royal potatoes’.

Mr Elligott said: ‘For many, Detective Jim Bergerac and the plots of villains, shifty business and glamorous love-interest often played second fiddle to views of the beautiful Island.’

The BBC series, which ran for ten years between 1981 and 1991, was created by Robert Banks Stewart. It starred John Nettles as the eponymous character, who starts out as a detective sergeant in Le Bureau des Étrangers, a fictional department in the States of Jersey police dealing with non-Jersey residents, and later becomes a private investigator.