Roadworks at Beaumont for the next five weeks

Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31873234)

The Infrastructure, Housing and Environment Department, alongside a private contractor, is undertaking an urgent project to reline a sewer in the area.

Most of the work will be focused on an area next to The Goose pub and will take place Monday to Thursday from 7pm until 6am. Traffic will be unable to travel up Beaumont Hill during this time. The project is expected to take five weeks to complete. Other projects have taken place in the area within recent weeks which have also led to a single lane of the road being closed.

Meanwhile, the first part of a four-part project to rebuild the road on the Esplanade is due to begin on Saturday. During the project, two of three lanes of the westbound carriageway will be closed between Gloucester Street and the junction of Peirson Road – which runs along the western side of the Grand Hotel. One lane of the eastbound carriageway in the same area will also be closed to allow westbound traffic to travel along it. Work will take place Monday to Friday between 7.30am and 9pm as well as Saturday and Sunday, between 9am and 9pm and is due to be completed by 31 October.