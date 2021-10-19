Retailer says easy access to markets must be protected

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31857667)

David Dodge said that shopper access to the markets was becoming ‘increasingly more inconvenient’.

As part of the consultation for the draft Bridging Island Plan – which will govern development policy for the next three years – Mr Dodge said that access for shoppers to the markets and surrounding area was a ‘critical issue’ which needed addressing.

‘Jersey markets are well-placed to serve the public for many important reasons. Their purpose and potential for the future repeatedly appears to be undervalued to the point of being ignored,’ he said.

Mr Dodge added that ‘alternative transport options’ need to be introduced for the ‘heavy bag shopper’ in the north of town.

He said: ‘The Bridging Island Plan does not propose the closure of the markets, but it revises and reduces the area of the designated core town retailing area alongside public-space enhancement and, potentially, a reduction in vehicle access.

‘Access for shoppers to the markets and surrounding area is a critical issue. The walk from the markets to Green Street or Pier Road car parks with a weekend’s bag of food for even a small family is inconvenient or even challenging. Minden Place and Snow Hill car parks are oversubscribed and Ann Court is a work in progress that will alleviate, but perhaps not resolve, the north of town shopper’s needs.’

He added: ‘There seems to be a stubborn resistance to supply adequate shopper parking close to the north of town’s retail core, which would greatly reduce the negative impact of gyrating traffic seeking a parking space.’

Mr Dodge said market traders have a ‘significant contribution’ to make to the Island’s ‘food security’.

He added: ‘They have a capacity for production, expertise in processing and an alternative knowledge of the supply chain.

‘Jersey’s vulnerability to any break in the critical supply chain should not be sensationalised. However, neither should our food supplies be taken for granted, especially given the current challenges the pandemic presents.

‘We do not yet clearly understand the economic impact and the practical, political and fiscal consequences of Brexit upon our food-supply chain.’