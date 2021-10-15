Digital proof of vaccinations available next week

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31859824)

Digital Covid status certificates are to be made available on smartphones through the use of QR codes that can be used in ‘certain limited situations’.

This includes use in Wales and Scotland, which each have their own Covid passes for large-scale events and nightclub venues. England and Northern Ireland do not currently have certification schemes.

At present, Islanders have to show their A4 paper certificate, if required, when travelling, or call the Island’s Covid-19 helpline to receive a QR code when going to France, under an interim government solution.

The government explained that in the coming days the UK was expected to join the EU Digital Covid Certificate Gateway, which they said would allow digital certificates issued by Jersey authorities to be used in Europe and other jurisdictions that recognise the EU scheme.

The QR codes, which will be sent by email and valid for a maximum of 30 days, can also be used at the French border and domestically in the country as part of France’s Pass Sanitaire scheme.

In the coming months, the government is aiming to include the ability to book tests and show evidence of a positive Covid result and recent negative tests as part of the digital certification initiative, and eventually a smartphone app will be launched as well.

Chief Minister John Le Fondré said that ‘many Islanders will welcome the accessibility of having a QR code for first and second doses displayed on their smartphone or emailed to them’.

In order to access the QR code, Islanders must first download the YOTI app, register on it and a Jersey OneGov account needs to be created via one.gov.je.

The government said Islanders would be able to view and display their vaccination record on one.gov.je and request a QR code for their first and second vaccine doses, which will be sent to their email.

The QR codes can be reissued at any time, either by relogging into one.gov.je or by contacting the Covid helpline.

QR codes are not available to show booster-jab records, as the certificates have been done in partnership with the NHS. These will be available once the UK’s NHS platform and the EU Digital Covid Certificate Gateway support them, the government said.

Senator Le Fondré explained the government was ‘rapidly working’ on giving Islanders the ability to save the certificate to their smartphone, so that they can be used offline.