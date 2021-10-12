Vaccines for young Islanders can help 'keep Covid at bay'

Dr Ivan Muscat responds to a question during Tuesday evening's Ask the Experts live stream. (31843511)

Dr Ivan Muscat said that vaccinations 12 to 15-year-olds could also avoid disruption to Jersey's education system, which marred pupils' school experience during the Island's third wave in summer.

The government announced last month that it would be offering vaccines to this age group, with around 600 young Islanders now having had their jab.

Speaking during an Ask the Experts live stream from Fort Regent on Tuesday evening, Dr Muscat said: 'It is important I think to use all the weapons at our disposal to keep Covid at bay as we go into winter.'

When asked by a young member of audience why they should get the vaccine if they were healthy and young, Dr Muscat replied: 'The benefit is not as great as if you are unhealthy or old, but there is still a benefit.'

Covid-19 could still cause hospitalisation, he said, and disruption to school and education.

'We have all heard how disruptive Covid can be to children's day to day lives,' Dr Muscat added.

Consultant paediatrician Dr Owen Hughes said that long-term complications of vaccinations were 'vanishingly rare'.

He added: 'These are very very safe vaccines and the disease is worse.'

The expert panel was also made up of Children's Commissioner Deborah McMillan, head of the vaccination programme Becky Sherrington and Children, Young People, Education and Skill director general Mark Rogers.

The panel stressed the importance of communication, with Ms Sherrington saying: 'We know that information is really important for people's decision making.'