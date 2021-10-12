Scrutiny panel review of government projects

Constable Mike Jackson, who chairs the Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Scrutiny Panel

Government Plan projects such as the sewage treatment works, the replacement of a fishery protection vessel, improvements at HMP La Moye and several school initiatives are among those to be reviewed by the Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Scrutiny Panel.

Key areas of focus for the plan, which covers the period from 2022 to 2025, will include projects costing more than £500,000, or where costs have risen or fallen significantly, as well as projects considered contentious or likely to be especially impactful on Islanders, particularly children.

Constable Mike Jackson, who chairs the panel, said that attention would also be paid to whether projects from previous government plans had been delivered, and to matters which had been deferred, delayed or subject to overspends.

He said: ‘The Island’s future, especially the supply of affordable homes, will be influenced by the funding proposals contained in the Government Plan, so we urge the public and stakeholder groups to come forward and share their views with us.’

Public hearings will be held with relevant ministers, with Housing Minister Russell Labey meeting the panel tomorrow, followed by a joint session on 26 October with Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis and Environment Minister John Young.

Members of the public and key stakeholders will be asked to share their views via the States Assembly website, where more details about the projects that are to be reviewed will be published. In addition to capital projects, several continuing programmes of work that relate to the environment will be reviewed. These include countryside access, the long-term plan for housing and a programme for hazardous waste.

Mr Jackson will be assisted by fellow Constables Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard and John Le Maistre and Deputies Graham Truscott, Inna Gardiner and Steve Luce.