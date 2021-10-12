Final few days for Kensington Place hotels and restaurants

The Revere Hotel Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31834438)

The Revere and Stafford hotels, as well as Doran’s Courtyard Bistro and Candlelight Restaurant, were all approved for demolition by the Planning Committee earlier this month.

In place of the hospitality venues, Dandara is due to build 72 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom apartments. The work will result in the loss of 128 hotel rooms.

The hotels were initially opened by Marshall Doran, a merchant navy sailor who moved to Jersey in 1952 and bought a St Helier guesthouse. He turned it into the Hotel Revere, which was inspired by his love for the French Riviera, and also founded the Candlelight Grill. The businesses are still owned by the Doran family.

To give the restaurants a fitting farewell, the business is holding the last of its dinner concerts, featuring Zoot Money, Giles Robson and Olly Rybarczuk, on 22 and 23 October.

Full details can be found by searching for ‘Sixties Legend Zoot Money & Giles Robson – A Final Fairwell’.

The Mayfair Hotel, which has also served the Island’s tourists for several decades, has announced that its last day of trading will be on 1 November.