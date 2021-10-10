Police appeal for witnesses to alleged nightclub assault

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31830386)

States of Jersey Police say the incident took place between midnight on Friday and the early hours of Saturday morning, inside Havana nightclub and on Hilgrove Street, in which a man allegedly assaulted a woman inside the nightclub.

The man was ejected by door staff, according to police, and he and the woman walked off in the direction of Boots. When on Hilgrove Street, the man allegedly assaulted the woman again and was arrested.

Police described the man as white, early 30s, 5ft 8in tall, stocky build, with short dark hair shaved on the sides. He was wearing a blue T-shirt with red rings around the sleeves. The woman was described as white, late 20s or early 30s, wearing a dark top and a dark skirt.

A 31-year-old man will appear in the Magistrate's Court on Monday (11 October), after being charged with two counts of common assault.