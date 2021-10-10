Plan for 201 flats on hotel site approved

The Mayfair Hotel

Its fate was sealed earlier this year when owners the Modern Group announced that they were ceasing operations at the hotel at the end of this month. At the time they cited ‘continual challenges facing tourism’ and increased pressures from Covid-19.

In its place, Dandara are due to build one- and two-bedroom apartments on behalf of Andium Homes. The housing provider says that many of the properties will be available through a deferred payment scheme. Under the initiative, 25% of the value of a property would be deferred and only repaid once the buyer eventually sold the property.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Andium Homes said: ‘This marks an important milestone in the regeneration of this part of St Helier and will contribute significantly in meeting the demand for affordable homes from Island residents.

‘Andium Homes has set itself an ambitious target of delivering 3,000 new homes by 2030. We anticipate that a third of these will be sold to first-time buyers through our Andium Homebuy deferred payment scheme which gives first-time buyers registered with the Assisted Purchase Pathway the chance to buy a home with a deferred payment discount of up to 25%.’

Andium and Dandara are planning to build hundreds more properties on the sites of the Apollo and Revere hotels – both of which are still trading.

An unconnected planning application to demolish the Savoy Hotel and replace it with 56 maisonettes and town houses was submitted earlier this year.

Meanwhile, a 122-bedroom Premier Inn being built on Le Masurier’s Merchant Square site in Bath Street is nearing completion.

By the end of last year, Andium had delivered 410 homes. So far this year they have built 100 with a further 51 expected to be ready before the end of December.

Next year, the company plans to complete 161 homes across its Le Clos Mourant development in St Clement and Le Clos Couriard site on Rouge Bouillon and the first phase of a scheme for 165 homes at Ann Court in Charles Street.