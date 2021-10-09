Plans for Bouley Bay home to go before planning inspector

A PLAN to build an eight-bedroom house – complete with two swimming pools and a rooftop tennis court – is to be brought before a public inquiry, says the Planning Committee chairman.

A public inquiry will determine whether the former Water’s Edge Hotel can be converted into a home Picture: ROB CURRIE (31814608)
Constable Philip Le Sueur made the announcement in the States this week after the plans amassed 188 public comments.

The planning application initially drew questions from some bay users, including the Bouley Bay Dive Centre, which is based on the ground floor of the derelict hotel and was concerned about losing its premises if the development went ahead.

Meanwhile, the Jersey Motor Cycle and Light Car Club, which holds its hill climb events in the bay, originally objected to the scheme after claiming it had not been sufficiently reassured that its events could continue to go ahead. However, both organisations have since said they have been given assurances by the developer and have dropped their objections.

Although they have remained anonymous, the family behind the house say that if the large home – which features a boat garage, cinema and wine cellar – is not approved, the only remaining option would be for 25 self-catering apartments to be built on the site under a separate and already-approved application. There would, the family say, be no guarantee that the dive centre or motorsport club’s activities could continue.

The Environment Minister is now working to appoint a planning inspector to oversee the inquiry. No timescale for the inquiry has been set.

