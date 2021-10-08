100 years of banking

The Barclays building in Library Place in the 1970s Picture: BARCLAYS

Barclays opened its first local branch at 13 Library Place on 10 October 1921, and is marking the centenary with a number of events.

Customers will be able to visit the bank’s Library Place branch today to view a selection of memorabilia from the bank in Jersey over the years.

Fort Regent will also be illuminated in blue to celebrate the centenary this evening and tomorrow.

‘For the past century, Barclays has adapted to support the business community as the Island’s economy has evolved; from agriculture as Jersey’s main industry in the 1920s, to the thriving international finance centre the Island is now,’ the bank said.

Country head of Barclays in Jersey Paul Savery said the business was ‘proud to be integrated in each and every aspect of Jersey’s economy and society’.