Darts event raises cash to aid families

FOUR families will be supported for a year by Brighter Futures thanks to the £18,000 generated by a recent charity event.

Contestants at this year’s event Picture: BRIGHTER FUTURES
After the ‘remarkable success’ of Brighter Futures’ inaugural White Collar Darts in February 2020, the fundraiser returned on 25 September 2021.

Sixteen competitors took part, after spending weeks training with the Jersey Darts Organisation, before stepping up to the oche at the Royal Jersey Showground. Judicial Greffier Adam ‘Sir Dartsalot’ Clarke beat James ‘Dart Vader’ Golding in the final.

Sharon Betts, Brighter Futures’ community engagement officer, said that 2020 had been a ‘remarkable success’ and despite operating this year with lower numbers, and the impact of Covid-19, as well as several months of government restrictions, they found the funding to lend their support to four more Island families.

She added that it cost the charity £4,400 to work with a family facing significant challenges for one year.

