£550m hospital spending cap amendment defeated

AN amendment which could have capped the budget for the planned new hospital at £550 million has been defeated.

An architects impression of the proposed new hospital at Overdale. Picture: Government of Jersey (31816611)
The proposal, which also involved setting a maximum borrowing figure of £400 million, was put forward by the Hospital Review Panel, chaired by Senator Kristina Moore.

It is expected that the proposed new hospital will cost over £800 million in its current form. Those not in favour of adopting the amendment claimed it would push the project back to the drawing board.

But supporters said that ministers were holding a gun to the head of States Members.

After almost six hours of debate, Members voted against imposing a spending and borrowing cap – 26 votes against and 22 votes for.

