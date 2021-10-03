No digital register of landlords before end of the year

Housing Minister Russell Labey said he had taken steps to progress the proposals.

Last year, States Members backed Deputy Mike Higgins’ proposition to establish an online record of property owners, as well as his proposal for a similar register of landlords and tenants to be considered.

In response to a States written question tabled by the Deputy, Housing Minister Russell Labey said that neither would be accomplished before the end of 2021.

He added, however, that he had taken steps to progress the proposals.

‘As a new minister, I have remained focused on the creation and delivery of the Housing Action Plan, as this issue is foremost among the concerns of Islanders,’ he said.

‘At the same time, while both these propositions were directed at the Council of Ministers, I have been tasked with commissioning this work, which needs to be delivered in line with the decisions of the Assembly.