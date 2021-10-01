Assistant Minister: ‘Extend competition investigation’

Deputy Lindsay Ash. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31771358)

Deputy Lindsay Ash has welcomed this week’s news that the Jersey Competition and Regulatory Authority is to investigate market practices in pubs, bars, restaurants and breweries, with a view to examining the impact of allowing promotions that are currently banned, such as ‘happy hours’ and ‘two-for-one’ deals.

The Deputy, who is standing for re-election next year, said that he hoped the JCRA investigation would be executed well and identify issues, prompting investigations into other markets that might be viewed as uncompetitive or monopolistic.

‘If they do this properly they should expand it further. Is there enough competition in the shipping sector, for example? Are there prices being reserved for one particular deliverer on the ferries but not others?’ he said.

‘I think it is a good thing that Jersey Post bought Woodside Logistics recently. It will hopefully provide an alternative logistics company and if they build it up, then you end up with competition.’

He added: ‘I think the alcohol report could be the beginning of something and could help us tackle inflation in the Island by encouraging price competition. If we get to grips with alcohol, then we can look at things like the supermarkets.

‘Why are all these places like Aldi or Lidl or Carrefour not coming over here? That’s what need to be looked at. It’s only when you do a report like this, and you do it properly, that things come out.

‘You learn that people might be operating restrictive practices and if you have one good report, then it will prompt more.’

Last year, the Deputy successfully lodged a proposition calling for promotional drinks offers to be reinstated. The move is opposed by the Attorney General, who ordered the JCRA investigation, on the basis that such deals could encourage excess drinking.

Deputy Ash said, however, that he felt alcoholic drinks were overpriced in the Island and that he hoped the JCRA’s work would establish why.

He said: ‘The average price of a pint of lager in Jersey is a pound more expensive than the UK. That can’t all be down to transportation costs.