Call for the States to fund legal aid for less well-off

Deputy Mike Higgins Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

Deputy Mike Higgins said that the current legal-aid system was ‘insufficient’ and would be even less likely to provide support for Islanders who needed it if planned reforms were introduced.

The legal-aid system provides free counsel to lower-income Islanders from lawyers who have less than 15 years’ experience through the ‘tour de rôle’ rota system. Under reforms proposed by the Law Society it is planned to scrap the tour de rôle and replace it with a specialist panel of criminal practitioners, funded by public money.

It has also been suggested that the income threshold for legal-aid applicants be reduced from £45,000 to £35,000.

Deputy Higgins said he wanted to table a proposition before next year’s general election to extend financial support for those who might become ineligible for legal aid.

He said: ‘I would like to try to get some chance of justice for people because the legal-aid scheme is totally insufficient, as are the changes they are going to bring in.

‘All they are going to do is make the taxpayer pay for the lawyers to provide legal aid and the tour de rôle is going to go. Junior lawyers are supposed to do this to put something back into the community and we’re going to end up paying £3 million to lawyers.

‘The restrictions mean that most people won’t qualify anyway. If you’ve got a house, even though you’re paying a mortgage and may have 20 years to finish paying it off, you won’t get the legal aid or you will have to pay a contribution.

‘Most people can’t afford access to justice. It’s only the very wealthy who can.’

He added: ‘One example I saw was there was a woman who was injured in hospital and had great difficulty walking. She tried to get her records from the Hospital but was getting all sorts of delays.

‘She consulted a lawyer and the first thing the lawyer asked her was did she own her own house.

‘There’s two possible reasons for that – because she has a house she can’t get legal aid or it was going to cost her house to pay for the legal case.’

Deputy Higgins said that his decision to take action had also been prompted by the difficulties litigants who could not afford legal counsel faced in court.

‘What I want to do is get some public money for lawyers providing pro bono work for free to help people out,’ he said. ‘I’ve helped litigants in person, who are people who represent themselves in court. I’ve seen some cases where they have leeway to an extent for that, but in other cases they get totally rolled over by the system.’