‘We must invest in close cultural ties with France’

By Rod McLoughlinNewsPublished:

JERSEY must make an even greater investment in its close cultural ties with France in the current world situation, an Assistant Economic Development Minister urged at the opening of Jersey’s first Corn Riots Festival on Friday.

Deputy Kirsten Morel
Deputy Kirsten Morel told a large audience, which included politicians attending the Normandy-Channel Island Summit, that a commitment to arts and culture was essential as a response both to the Covid-19 pandemic and to what he called the ‘political forces outside the Channel Islands, which threatened relations with Normandy and France’.

‘Something that has become very clear over the past 18 months is that our communities cannot flourish without arts and culture,’ Deputy Morel said, as he stressed the importance of the Island’s long-standing cultural ties.

‘Unfortunately, today we are seeing these relationships threatened by political forces outside the Channel Islands. We have to invest even more in maintaining our close ties with France and, particularly, with Normandy,’ he said.

In response, Pierre Vogt, president of the Maison de la Normandie et de la Manche, extended his thanks to the organisers of the festival and stressed the importance of shared values in many areas including culture, liberty and justice.

The launch of the Corn Riots festival brought together a number of Island organisations with an interest in the shared past that connects Jersey and Normandy. These include the Alliance Française, L’Office du Jèrriais and the Maison de la Normandie.

It also brought activities organised by the Fête du Jèrriais and Le French Festival together under a single umbrella, which also featured a programme of live music and theatre in the Royal Square, the Norman market and a range of walks, performances and screenings.

The opening ceremony itself was enlivened by a demonstration of bâchin-ringing and an extract from the play, Je ne bougé de Céans, performed by visiting Normandy company, Normandy Théàtre en Partance.

