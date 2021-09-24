Pride of Jersey winners crowned

Former EastEnders actor Jonny Labey and Jersey-born soprano Georgi Mottram yesterday hosted the JEP’s Pride of Jersey Awards Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

Sixteen Islanders received awards across 14 categories, including Neighbour of the Year, Young Ambassador and the inaugural Mental Health Champion.

The winners were picked by judging panels after making the final three in a field of 153 nominees following a record-breaking public vote.

And it was a special night for the three youngsters in the Child of the Year category, as they all were presented with awards after the judges were unable to pick between them.

Held at Le Manoir de Rooster on Trinity Hill – the home of potato exporter Albert Bartlett – the event was hosted by former EastEnders actor Jonny Labey and Jersey-born soprano Georgi Mottram, and was attended by numerous special guests.

Among them were representatives of frontline services – including teachers, firefighters and care home staff – who all received a special thank you for the role they have played during the pandemic.

During the event, JEP editor Andy Sibcy paid tribute to all the winners and finalists for the ‘inspirational and amazing contribution’ they have made to Island life.

‘It is not just that it feels good to be out – let’s face it we all need and deserve a celebration – but seeing so many people here tonight and recognising so many of you as well – is a huge and important boost.

‘The Pride of Jersey awards are a chance to step back from the noise, rush and tensions of everyday life – pause – and celebrate something very special,’ he said.

Mr Sibcy also thanked Pride partner Dandara and the award sponsors.