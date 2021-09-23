Underwater robots are booting up

Year 9 students from JCG at the competition's launch event on Friday Picture: DAVID FERGUSON.

Year 9 students from Beaulieu, Grainville, JCG, Le Rocquier, Les Quennevais and Mont à l’Abbé Secondary School are taking part in the SeaPerch competition.

The teams now have ten weeks to build and modify an underwater robot using kits, with support from mentors from Ports of Jersey’s Group Technical Services.

At the end of November there will be a swimming pool-based competition, with an obstacle course, poster presentation and a speed trial.

Aaron Gavey, transformational head of GTS for Ports of Jersey, said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to offer this unusual and quirky competition to these schools.

‘During the competition, our mentors will showcase the variety of opportunities available, both within Ports of Jersey, but elsewhere on the Island too.’